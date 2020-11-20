Cola Wealth Advisors Forced to Cancel Annual Christmas Party Due to COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid continued shutdowns, quarantines and social distancing, Cola Wealth Advisors has continued its business to ensure its clients' needs are met. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the firm to cancel its annual Christmas party due to restrictions placed on the South Carolina State Museum venue.

Rick Mantei and his team prepare to celebrate Christmas all year, and were hoping to celebrate Christmas with a fun and safe event for clients and staff. However, pandemic requirements limit the number of people allowed in the museum to 250 people. More than 2,000 Cola clients were invited to the event. Unfortunately, an event of the size planned cannot be held in the current environment.

Despite the cancellation, Cola Wealth Advisors is still strives reaching out to clients and prospects with small-scale events and personal meetings. To learn more about other events, schedule a meeting or to speak to an advisor, simply contact Cola's office at 4580 Sunset Blvd in Lexington, or call 803-748-7666.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

