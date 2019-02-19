Should Colas SA’s (EPA:RE) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Colas SA (EPA:RE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Colas:

0.058 = €303m ÷ (€10b – €5.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Colas has an ROCE of 5.8%.

Is Colas’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Colas’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.9% average reported by the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Colas stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Colas has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Colas’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Colas has total assets of €10b and current liabilities of €5.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 54% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, Colas will experience a boost to its ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Colas’s ROCE

Notably, it also has a mediocre ROCE, which to my mind is not an appealing combination. But note: Colas may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

