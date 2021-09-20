Colbert: Conan O'Brien is 'the Mandarin' of late night hosts
Stephen Colbert reacts to fellow late night star Conan O'Brien "crashing" the stage during his Emmy acceptance speech. (Sept. 20)
"Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now," Colbert said in his speech as O'Brien stood among "Late Show" employees behind him.
