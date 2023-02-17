Colbert man gets life sentence in woman's fentanyl death; DA warns drug dealers

A Colbert man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after a Madison County Superior Court jury convicted him of dealing drugs to a Colbert woman who died from an overdose of fentanyl.

The sentence was imposed on 36-year-old Tivaro Tyquan Cooper, who was charged with dealing the drug to Ashley A. Gilbert, 34, the mother of three children, who died at her Colbert home on Sept. 3, 2021, after authorities said she ingested the drug.

The three-day trial was the first of its kind in the Northern Circuit where a defendant is charged with murder for providing a lethal dose of a drug to a person.

The jury deliberated less than two hours in a trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Jeffery Malcom, who imposed life with the possibility of parole.

In the wake of the conviction, Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White made a strong statement about the case and toward those dealing the dangerous drug.

Cooper “was a drug dealer and he supplied her with what she thought was heroin and she ended up overdosing and dying,” White said Friday.

White said the case, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeff Lee, will not be last such case in the circuit.

“Felony murder is when you commit a felony and someone dies,” White said. “More and more we’re seeing where someone distributes a substance that is knowingly deadly, and someone dies.”

“We’ve had a number of these cases now in the Northern Circuit and we want to ensure that drug dealers know that if they deal lethal drugs to their clients and their client dies, we are going to prosecute them for murder,” he said.

White said illegal fentanyl is a national problem..

“Fentanyl is a menace in the country and a terribly destructive drug,” he said.

“No one should be a drug abuser,” White said, but in the case of fentanyl the drug dealer is providing something that is “basically poison.”

“Obviously, they don’t intend the death necessarily, but they are causing the death so they must be held accountable.”

Cooper also faces more charges in Madison County, as he was served with warrants earlier this week charging him with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and committing an unlawful act of violence in a penal institution.

Madison County sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Patton said the charges stemmed from an assault in the jail about a month ago, when deputies said Cooper attacked another inmate, knocking him out and causing a minor brain bleed. The prisoner was hospitalized as a result, but has since been released, Patton said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Life sentence imposed on man convicted in Colbert woman's drug death