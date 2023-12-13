Colbert mocks Tucker Carlson’s new media venture

Late Night host Stephen Colbert mocked pundit Tucker Carlson’s newly announced media venture by registering an online domain name similar to that of the conservative commentator’s project.

“He’s launching his own streaming service called Tucker Carlson Network for $9 a month,” Colbert said on his show this week. “Now that seems steep, but there is a free version for $0 a month, you can never watch Tucker Carlson again.”

Colbert’s joke was first highlighted by Mediaite.

Carlson started a new venture earlier this week, teasing exclusive interviews and commentaries on current events while blasting what he called the failings of the so-called “corporate media.”

A former top-rated host at Fox News, Carlson was pulled off the air in April, but remains under contract with the network.

He has since launched a video interview and commentary program on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and hosted guests ranging from former President Trump to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Colbert told his audience Tuesday that it occurred to him Carlson’s new website, tuckercarlson.com — where the host’s content will be housed — was “missing something.”

He directed viewers to visit “thetuckercarlsonnetwork.com,” which brings visitors to a page showing a caricature of Carlson dancing in Russian garb and links to donation sites for the Human Rights Campaign and World Central Kitchen.

