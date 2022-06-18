Colbert staff detained at Capitol after lawmaker interviews, charged with 'unlawful entry'

Seven staff members of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were charged with unlawful entry after being detained by U.S. Capitol Police following interviews with congressional lawmakers for a segment with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

The production team was at the Capitol Wednesday and Thursday recording the segment, according to CBS. The interviews were “authorized and pre-arranged” with the lawmakers being interviewed and their congressional aides.

“After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police,” the network said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police Public Information Office, the USCP received a “call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building” at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The seven individuals were “unobserved, unescorted and without Congressional ID” in the hallway.

“The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney,” the statement from the Capitol Police PIO said.