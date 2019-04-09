Colbert has a suggestion for Nielsen replacement in Best of Late Night

After towing the Trump line (and even mimicking the president's speech patterns, as late-night comic Seth Meyers points out), another member of the administration has been pushed out. Why? Because apparently she wasn't cruel enough to children?

Over the weekend, Kirstjen Nielsen, who served as head of Homeland Security for just over a year, resigned. Jimmy Fallon says her cover was that she wanted to spend more time separating her own family. But the real explanation: The White House thought the woman who oversaw kids going into cages wasn't tough enough on asylum seekers at the border.

So who should take her place? Late-night comic Stephen Colbert has an idea. Take a look at today's Best of Late Night, above, to see who he thinks would fit the president's bill. But be warned: If you hate clowns, you might want to skip it.

And Trevor Noah lets us in on disturbing phone calls between Nielsen and President Donald Trump.

After you watch our favorite jokes from last night's late-night lineup, vote for yours in the poll below.

