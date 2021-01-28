Colbert's Late Show playfully acts out reports that Mike Pence is 'couch-surfing' in Indiana
Former Vice President Mike Pence has lived in public housing since 2013, first the Indiana governor's mansion and then the vice presidential residence at the Naval Observatory. In fact, he and his wife, former second lady Karen Pence, are currently "homeless," not having owned a house in years, and "couch-surfing" back home in Indiana, Business Insider reports.
The Pences are reportedly staying either at a cabin used by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), staying with family, or moving frequently to evade murderous Trump supporters. But Stephen Colbert's Late Show imagined Pence actually couch-surfing on Wednesday night, and in its re-enactment, things go a little awry.
On #LSSC tonight: Mike Pence needs to crash on your couch pic.twitter.com/vszxs2XeHU
— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 28, 2021
