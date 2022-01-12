Colchester man charged in wrong-way driving crash in Montville

Jan. 11—MONTVILLE — Police on Sunday charged a Colchester man with driving the wrong way on an Interstate 395 off-ramp in Montville and striking another vehicle.

James Miles Tanner, 46, of Colchester allegedly was driving west in the eastbound lane of Route 2A and onto the I-395 south off-ramp about 11:33 p.m. Sunday. He then sideswiped a Mercedes Benz driven by a 34-year-old man from West Hartford on the dark, rainy road, according to a report by Connecticut State Police at Troop E.

No one was injured in the crash and Tanner was arrested at the scene. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, police said.

He was scheduled to appear Feb. 25 in Norwich Superior Court, according to police.