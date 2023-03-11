Colchester man pleads guilty to mail fraud in years-long scheme to steal in computer parts

A Colchester man has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars in computer parts and components in an elaborate fraud scheme, federal officials said.

Myron Ware, 49, appeared in court in Bridgeport on Friday and pleaded guilty to defrauding a computer technology company at least 30 times over the course of three years, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Between 2017 and 2020, Ware repeatedly called a technology company based in Texas after identifying other companies and organizations that had ordered computer parts and components from them, federal officials said.

He pretended to be their prior customers and usually claimed that items they had received weren’t working. He then asked for replacements and had them shipped to addresses near the original customers’ addresses, where he would go and pick them up once they were delivered, according to federal officials.

Ware kept some of the parts and components for his own use but sold most of them, records show.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud for his fraudulent replacement orders. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, federal officials said.

Ware is free on bond awaiting his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.