Colchester man to serve 17 years in killing of Norwich man

Oct. 13—A Colchester man agreed to a 17-year prison sentence on Thursday by pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of a popular Norwich artist during a fight four years ago

Elmar Baker, 42, with some hesitation, entered the plea in New London Superior Court where he made clear he did not agree with all of the state's allegations against him. He had been charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Jo-Jo Kolodnicki Jr. of Norwich.

After a series of questions from New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein and a reminder that he had the option of taking his case to trial, Baker accepted the plea agreement. He had rejected an offer of 18 years in prison in 2020 and has remained in prison since his arrest.

Baker's attorney, John DelBarba, called the plea agreement a compromise and said if the case had gone to trial, Baker would have argued self-defense. Baker is also represented by attorney Megan Weiss.

Kolodnicki, a local artist and Norwich mail carrier, was killed outside Baker's apartment at 55 Renee Drive in Colchester on the evening of Oct. 30, 2018. Kolodnicki's wife, who worked with Baker, had driven Baker home that evening. Kolodnicki had apparently followed the two and confronted the couple, asking Baker, "What are you doing with my wife?" according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Assistant State's Attorney Thomas DeLillo said that at some point Baker went into his apartment and retrieved a kitchen knife. A fight ensued, and DeLillo said Kolodnicki's wife had gone inside to inform Baker's fiance when Kolodnicki was stabbed in the chest and upper back. Kolodnicki was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy revealed one of the three stab wounds had pierced his heart.

The knife used in the killing was later found in a field adjacent to the apartment building, state police said.

DeLillo said the plea agreement was the result of negotiations and comes in light of "issues" and "difficulties" in the case. He did not elaborate.

At one point during Thursday's proceeding, Baker said, "In no way shape or form is that remotely what happened." His guilty plea was made under the Alford Doctrine, which means he does not agree with all of the prosecution's allegation but acknowledges he could face a stiffer penalty if convicted at trial.

Present in the courtroom on Thursday were members of the families of both Baker and Kolodnicki. Marisa Kolodnicki, Jo-Jo Kolodnicki's sister-in-law, carried samples of Kolodnicki's artwork in a folder and said reports of him being a jealous man were exaggerated.

"He was very dear, very sweet. He always had a smile on his face," Marisa Kolodnicki said. "Every time he saw you it was a big hug and a smile."

A portrait of Abraham Lincoln, penciled by Kolodnicki and donated by the family, now hangs in Norwich City Hall.

Baker is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan 5.

