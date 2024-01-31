Colchester: Police use drones to catch illegal treasure-hunters

Police have been using drones in a bid to catch illegal treasure-hunters at a nationally significant Roman site.

Gosbecks Archaeological Park, in Colchester, was targeted by illegal metal detectorists in April 2023.

Essex Police said several holes were dug at the ancient scheduled monument by someone using a device to uncover and steal archaeological finds.

Its officers have since used drones to watch the site, which includes Roman and Iron Age remains.

Gosbecks was the site of the leading Iron Age tribal capital in south-eastern Britain and continued to be important following the Roman invasion, with a temple and theatre built.

It is legally protected from all excavation since it became an ancient scheduled monument in 1939.

A picture taken by Essex Police and shared by Colchester City Council, showed the force was using drones to spot criminal behaviour at the 65 hectare (160 acre) attraction.

"We're excited to be collaborating with the team and local landowners, working on education and prevention as well as tackling the crimes themselves," a council spokesperson said.

Metal detecting and the law

Illegal metal detectorists dug holes at the Roman site in Colchester in April 2023

UK law dictates that no metal detecting can begin until permission has been given by the landowner, who all finds belong to.

Any find in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that is more than 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with gold or silver artefacts, could be treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act.

These must be reported to the appropriate county finds liaison officer.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk