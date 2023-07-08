Colchester police: Oil truck driver had blood alcohol level six times the legal limit

Jul. 7—COLCHESTER — Police arrested an oil delivery truck driver Wednesday night after they say his blood alcohol level was six times the legal limit for drivers of commercial vehicles.

Joshua W. Blanchette, 35, of 42 Sullivan Road, Lisbon, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree reckless endangerment after his 6:10 p.m arrest on Old Hebron Road. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on July 18.

Police said they responded to the area of 220 Old Hebron Road after police said Blanchette's employer stopped the truck and called police. Police said that after performing field sobriety tests, Blanchette was determined to be driving under the influence. When he was processed at the State Police Troop K barracks, police said tests showed his blood alcohol level was six times the .04 limit for commercial drivers. Police said Blanchette was transporting 2,200 gallon of fuel oil. The blood alcohol level for non-commercial drivers is .08.