Colchester's e-bike free delivery service is 'vital' alternative

The eCargo bikes deliver packages across a 5.5 mile radius in Colchester city centre.

Businesses say an eco-friendly e-bike delivery service is "vital" for the growing city.

The eCargo Bike Delivery Project was set up to provide a cleaner transport alternative in Colchester city centre.

Paid for by a government grant, the service is free throughout December - and could be retained if more funding is secured.

Organisers say it has delivered up to 30 packages a day, from Christmas gifts to food, within a five-mile radius.

"It's a fantastic alternative to vans and small cars for deliveries around Colchester," said Lee Pugh, co-founder of the eCargo project.

"We are by no means the only answer, but we are a part of the bigger picture around climate change."

Councillor Andrea Luxford Vaughan said Colchester was "setting an example" to others as it moved to improve air quality

The e-bikes, powered by a combination of pedalling and a small battery, were introduced by the city council to improve air quality.

The authority cited three areas in the city where air pollution levels were "higher than we would like them to be".

The eCargo delivery project ran for the first time in 2022 and has returned to Colchester for December 2023, along with a self-hire scheme.

It has been funded by two Local Air Quality Grants from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) over the last two years, totalling £500,000.

Jen Noon from Two Brews said it would be "fantastic" to offer the free delivery service all year

Liberal Democrat city councillor Andrea Luxford Vaughan, portfolio holder for the environment, said she was hoping that Colchester was "setting an example" to others.

"This project seemed like the right way to try and change long-term people's habits of how they use the town centre," Cllr Luxford Vaughan told the BBC.

"Every bit we do helps."

The eco-friendly delivery service is "vital" for Colchester, Jo Coldwell from Red Lion Books told the BBC

Jen Noon, from craft beer shop Two Brews, said the delivery service was "fantastic".

"If someone comes into town and they have tonnes of shopping, I'll offer [the delivery service] to them," Ms Noon said.

"I think having it all year round would be fantastic."

'Doing my bit'

Jo Coldwell, from Red Lion Books, praised the "personal, intimate" local delivery service for its eco-friendly ethos.

"We are a very dense city and we're growing," Ms Coldwell said.

"To have this eco service is becoming vital."

Customer Jean Quinn also said she received a regular eCargo delivery from her greengrocers.

"I just feel I'm doing my bit for the planet," she added.

The eCargo delivery project has been funded by Local Air Quality Grants from the government

Jean Quinn regularly uses the eCargo delivery service

