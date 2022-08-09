‘A cold-blooded ambush’: Man sentenced to 56 years in Newport News murder case with 40-plus shots fired

An explosion of gunfire ripped through a Southeast Newport News neighborhood the night of April 17, 2020, killing 23-year-old Stephen D. White III and damaging several nearby homes.

More than 40 gunshots were fired in what a Newport News judge called “a cold-blooded ambush killing.” A prosecutor said when medical examiners conducted an autopsy on White’s body the next day, “they stopped counting the bullet wounds” because there were so many.

Last week, Newport News Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile sentenced a man convicted in the slaying to 56 years behind bars.

In April, a 12-member jury in Newport News Circuit Court determined that Sh’Kise Fazion Cappe, 23, of Hampton, was one of three men who killed White. They found Cappe guilty of first-degree murder, murder conspiracy and a gun charge.

“I consider it an execution,” Papile said Friday before pronouncing the sentence.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. that night in the 600 block of 25th Street, near Madison Avenue. That’s in the Newport Harbour Apartments, a housing complex where White lived with his family.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed three men shooting and running away, but one man — whom prosecutors contended was Cappe — went back to White as he lay on the ground and fired more shots.

“You walked back and shot him again many times,” Papile told Cappe. “That’s what I saw.”

Prosecutors said Cappe not only “shot the final shot,” but that the three shooters fled into his car after the slaying.

No motive for the shooting was ever established.

White’s mother, Bridgette White, testified about the loss of her son, whom everyone called by his middle name, “Diseme.” He had four siblings and a 4-month-old daughter who is now 2.

White said her son was living at home, working at a local warehouse, and enjoyed writing his rap music and being with family.

“He made us happy and was the life of the home,” she said. “Without him, everyone is just depressed ... It seems like there’s no life in me anymore. It’s just taken a toll on all of us.”

Newport News Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Pyecha said the three shooters fired dozens of shots, with police investigators finding more than 40 shell casings at the scene. The shots were fired “with no regard for anyone in the apartment complex,” she said, saying people have the right “to live peacefully and not in fear.”

“And he has not shown any remorse,” said Pyecha, who asked the judge to sentence Cappe to 68 years.

Cappe’s lawyer, James Broccoletti, asserted at trial that he was the wrong man — that he didn’t shoot at anyone. Prosecutors not only didn’t establish a motive, he said, but there was no evidence that Cappe and White even knew each other.

“There was no contact at all — ever — between Cappe and the decedent,” told the Daily Press Tuesday.

Broccoletti said Cappe will be appealing his conviction. One likely issue, he said, will be that Papile would not allow witnesses to testify about whether it was Cappe on the surveillance video. That included a police officer who said it was him and others “who knew Cappe all his life” who said it wasn’t.

Papile ruled at trial that the jurors should decide that for themselves.

Broccoletti said Cappe’s parents are well-respected in the community and worked hard to provide their son with everything he needed growing up. The lawyer said Cappe has always been unfailingly polite in his interactions with him, “so different” that his portrayal at trial.

He asked for a sentence of 42 years, the low end of state sentencing guidelines.

“Perhaps it’s a Jekyll and Hyde situation, but I can’t ignore what I saw,” Papile said in response, referring to the video shown at the trial and the sentencing hearing.

He sentenced Cappe to 56 years behind bars — 48 for first-degree murder, five for murder conspiracy and three years on the gun charge.

Another defendant in the case, Alton Kasine Powers, 21, who was arrested in New York two months after the slaying, goes to trial in October on murder and conspiracy charges. The third shooter has not been publicly identified or arrested.

