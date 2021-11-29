In 'cold-blooded crime spree,' Corry resident pleads guilty to double murder, gets life

A Corry man accused of killing two people in a short but violent crime spree that spanned Erie and Warren counties in June 2020 was sentenced to life plus up to another 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty on Monday to one count each of second- and third-degree murder.

Cody J. Potthoff, 26, who is not eligible for parole, entered his guilty plea before Erie County Judge John J. Mead days before he was scheduled for trial on charges including homicide, robbery and burglary in four criminal cases filed by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Jury selection was set to start on Wednesday. Mead sentenced Potthoff immediately after he accepted his plea.

Investigators accused Potthoff of fatally shooting 41-year-old Ian Weldon at the North East Township home of Potthoff's father on June 16, 2020; of fatally shooting 66-year-old John C. Burick while robbing Burick of his pickup truck in Harborcreek Township on June 17, 2020; and of stealing four other vehicles before the crime spree ended when authorities arrested Potthoff at a Warren County homeless shelter on June 18, 2020.

In Burick's death, Potthoff pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, or a homicide committed during a felony, such as a robbery. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole.

In Weldon's death, Potthoff pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, or an unpremeditated killing with malice. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in state prison. Assistant Erie County District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, who handled the case, said the prosecution recommended a sentence of 15 to 30 years on that count.

Mead accepted the recommendation and ran the life sentence and the sentence of 15 to 30 years consecutively.

Potthoff had no comment at the sentencing.

In sentencing Potthoff, Mead said that, in all of his years as an attorney and judge, he has "never seen a cold-blooded crime spree quite like this."

Story continues

Man faces trial in Erie County killings: Erie County double-homicide case sent to court

A possible motive in the killings was never spelled out in case documents or court hearings. But one man who state police charged with assisting Potthoff in concealing Weldon's body after the killing testified during Potthoff's preliminary hearing in July 2020 that the pair had been ingesting bath salts and methamphetamine and that neither had slept for about a week before meeting up days before the crime spree began.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office had considered seeking the death penalty against Potthoff in the two homicides before announcing in September 2020 that it would not. District Attorney Jack Daneri said at the time that while the charges against Potthoff included aggravating factors that would allow his office to pursue capital punishment, other factors at issue and "the current status of the death penalty in Pennsylvania" led his office to decline to pursue the death penalty.

Pottoff would have received an automatic life sentence with no parole if he were convicted at trial of first-degree murder, and could have faced two consecutive life terms for killing two people.

Cody Potthoff is led into a preliminary hearing at the North East Township municipal building on July 29, 2020. Potthoff, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday to fatally shooting two people in a June 2020 crime spree.

The crimes

Potthoff was wanted by the Erie Bureau of Police on charges of shooting a man in the city on June 11, 2020, when, on June 17, 2020, authorities said he fled from a traffic stop in Edinboro.

Edinboro police pursued the vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, before it crashed on a gravel road in Washington Township and the occupants ran off. State police towed the Nissan to agency's Girard barracks, and during a search of the car Weldon's body was found in the trunk, according to investigators.

State police accused Potthoff of killing Weldon sometime on June 16, 2020, at the home of Potthoff's father in North East Township.

After Potthoff ran from the Nissan Sentra when it crashed in Washington Township, Potthoff stole an all-terrain vehicle and fled into a wooded area, authorities said. Later that morning, investigators charged that Potthoff went to a residence in the Edinboro area, confronted a man at gunpoint, force the man into his house and took the keys to a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that Potthoff fled in.

Sometime after that, on June 17, 2020, state police accused Potthoff of encountering Burick and killing him while robbing Burick of his Ford F-150 in Harborcreek. Burick's body was found on state game lands in Greenfield Township on June 19, 2020. The stolen pickup truck was later located in Warren County.

DA: No death penalty in killings: Erie DA opts not to seek death penalty in double murder

Authorities additionally charge that, while on the run, Potthoff stole a Jeep Liberty from a residence in Columbus Township, Warren County. The Jeep was recovered in Warren County on June 18, 2020, the same day authorities said they took Potthoff into custody at a homeless shelter in Conewango Township, Warren County.

Others charged

State police charged two people who investigators said were with Potthoff when Weldon's body was placed in the trunk of the Nissan.

Cameron J. Zimmerman, 25, of Union City, faces misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled for trial in January, according to online court docket information.

Motive unclear: Police investigating motive in Erie man’s crime spree

Also scheduled for trial in January is Jessica A. Nye, 42, of Girard, who faces a felony count of hindering apprehension and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

State police additionally charged Warren County resident Benjamin P. Luczywek, 37, with two felony counts of hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence. Luczywek, who is scheduled for trial in January, is accused of aiding Potthoff in his run from police by providing him with clothing and helping him ditch the stolen Jeep.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County double murder: Corry man pleads guilty, sentenced to life