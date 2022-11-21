‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting

An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.

Police said Isaiah Diaz, 18, died of his injuries, and two other people were injured, one of them seriously.

“Looking at the aftermath of this incident, it is clear that this was a cold and calculated assault on these young men’s lives,” Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. “The fact that anyone in that vehicle survived is miraculous. This is something that cannot and will not be tolerated in our community. If you know something, come forward and show that Sanford stands united against this type of senseless violence.”

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sanford Police Department, Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or click here. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

