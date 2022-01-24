'Cold, calculating:' State and defense differ on Kayla Giles' motive in fatal shooting

Kayla Giles is a cold and calculating manipulator, according to the state. But, to the defense, she's a woman who was prepared herself against a bigger and threatening spouse.

Testimony in Giles' trial started Monday morning. She faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Sept. 8, 2018, shooting of Thomas Coutee Jr. in the Walmart parking lot on Coliseum Boulevard.

George Higgins III (left) and Kayla Giles arrive at the Rapides Parish Courthouse for a previous hearing. Testimony in her trial on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice began Monday.

Before testimony started, though, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard heard arguments for motions filed by both sides. The state sought to introduce evidence surrounding Giles' attempt to withdraw money from Coutee's bank account more than a year after the shooting.

The defense filed a motion to quash that, arguing that Giles was acting on behalf of the daughter she shared with Coutee.

Beard denied the defense's motion and granted the state's motion. After the hearing, opening arguments were held.

Louisiana Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau called Coutee a loving father, son, teacher and "an all-around great guy" who wanted the American dream.

"Unfortunately for Thomas, he met a cold, calculating and manipulating woman," he said.

The story that led to Coutee's death started long before the day of the shooting, he told jurors. He briefed them on the pair's relationship, their daughter and at least two incidents during child swaps in which he said Giles was physically abusive toward Coutee.

But he told them repeatedly that Coutee always did the right thing and contacted police instead of retaliating.

He said Giles started looking for a gun, even asking to borrow one from a friend who refused the request. On a trip to Texas, she bought a gun and an insurance policy, said LeBeau.

Then, Coutee filed for sole custody of their daughter.

"This defendant was not going to let that happen," he said.

She was served with court papers about another hearing a day before the shooting, said LeBeau. The day of the shooting was their daughter's birthday, and Coutee wanted to meet at a police station to pick up Giles' two other daughters.

Giles wanted to meet in the Walmart parking lot, which was within sight of her townhouse. LeBeau said Giles' new gun was in the pocket of her vehicle door, loaded with hollow-point bullets.

"Kayla put a bullet through that heart," he said, and the only witnesses were the three young girls.

Giles did call 911, and two women who were nearby performed CPR on Coutee. He died at the scene.

LeBeau said Giles plotted, planned and researched how to kill Coutee and that it continued more than a year later.

"Kayle Giles might be evil, but she is not stupid," said LeBeau.

He told the jurors they would not see a single document incident of Coutee harming Giles. What happened was not self-defense, but a meticulously planned attack by a cold woman, he said.

Defense attorney George Higgins III painted a starkly different picture, saying there are two sides to the story.

Still, he admitted that jurors probably wouldn't like her after the state presents what they contend are bad acts committed by her.

"You're gonna dislike her," he said.

Higgins said the case isn't about bad acts. He contended Coutee filed police reports because he was posturing for a favorable outcome in the custody case.

He also said the state planned to introduce the bad acts because they have a weak case. He also criticized the Alexandria Police Department's handling of the case.

Giles bought the gun because she was concerned about threats from Coutee, he said. He mentioned her three years of service in the U.S. Army, followed by three years in the reserves.

She was taught by her military service to be prepared, he said, and she had become concerned by threats from Coutee. Being prepared is not a crime, said Higgins.

Coutee's mother, Cathy Pearson, was the first witness. She described her son as a good person who would give anyone the shirt off his back if in need.

She said her son did have guns, but she didn't know enough about them to describe them.

Testimony will continue Monday afternoon.

