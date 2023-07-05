Cold case: 50 years later, Mass. investigators seek clues in homicide of Judith Cadorette, 19

Judith Merenda Cadorette was last seen alive days before the Fourth of July holiday in 1973, at the Holiday Inn near Route 38 and Interstate 495 in Tewksbury, authorities said.

Days after the holiday, the 19-year-old’s body was found on July 6, 1973, in a wooded area near the ramp from Interstate 93 South to Route 133 West in Andover, a route that leads directly to Tewksbury.

Five decades later, her homicide case remains unsolved, and now investigators are appealing again to the public to help find her killer.

Cadorette had long dark hair and poor eyesight, police said. She frequented the 495 drive-in movie theatre, Holiday Inn lounge, and Pewter Pot restaurant in Tewksbury.

Local and state police are urging anyone who knows anything about Cadorette’s homicide to reach out to them.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call Andover Police Sgt. Mark Higgenbottom at 978-623-3500, Tewksbury Police Detective Sgt. Michael Donovan at 978-851-7373, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Peter Sherber at 978-766-5823, or the Essex District Attorney’s Office at 978-745-6610.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

