Cold case arrest made in 1996 death of woman at CD store in Lakeside

The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection with a 1996 cold case homicide.

On Nov. 6, 1996, Jody Hemphill was found stabbed to death inside the Mountain Edge Tapes & CD Store in Lakeside, police said.

According to the release, the case had been reviewed multiple times since the incident in hopes of developing new leads and possible evidence.

Following a recent review, however, investigators obtained and analyzed new evidence, which led them to arrest 45-year-old Romeo Massey Jr. of Whiteriver. Police did not release exactly what evidence was found and analyzed.

Police said they believe an additional person was involved in the case and has yet to be taken into custody.

Those with information relating to the case are urged to contact Detective Bunch at 928-368-8800 or the WETIP anonymous hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

An investigation remains ongoing, and no other information has been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police in Arizona make arrest in 1996 death of Jody Hemphill