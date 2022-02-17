Cold case arrest: McDowell man charged in Crystal Cantrell murder

Feb. 17—PRINCETON — A McDowell County man has been arrested for the decade-old murder of his brother's wife, with whom he was having an affair, officials said Thursday.

Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch, is charged with the homicide of Crystal Cantrell, 36, whose body was found Aug. 10, 2010, on Gardner Road along the banks of the Bluestone River.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Corporal A.S. Reed, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Wiseman was having an affair with Cantrell and had been witnessed by numerous individuals stalking and harassing her.

"The victim had made statements to friends that she was breaking up with the accused on the date of the murder," Reed's complaint states, and Wiseman and Cantrell were seen arguing along Gardner Road.

Witnesses stated they saw Cantrell attempting to walk away from Wiseman as he tried to "pull her back," according to the criminal complaint. They also stated that they saw Wiseman throw an unknown item over the guardrail, which was suspected to be the victim's keys.

"The victim's husband called the victim's phone this date and the accused answered her phone and stated, 'She is with me now,' and hung up the phone," the criminal complaint states. "Her husband stated he could hear the victim in the background screaming for the accused to give her phone back."

Wiseman left the scene of the homicide and returned to McDowell county, according to the complaint. "The accused then fled the state to Ohio and Indiana. The accused also abandoned his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at their meeting point. The accused did not return to his full-time job never contacting his employer or fellow workers."

The motorcycle was later retrieved by family members.

"The victim was viciously murdered and left floating in the Bluestone River where her body was discovered several days later," the complaint states.

"The accused was later interviewed in Ohio where he admitted to being the last one to see the victim alive," according to Reed's complaint.

Wiseman admitted to fighting with Cantrell and smashing her cellphone, Reed stated.

"The accused denied killing the victim, stating he walked away almost to the I-77 interchange where he caught a ride with an unknown individual in an unknown make, color or style of vehicle," the complaint states.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

