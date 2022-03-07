Cold case arrest: Princess Anne man faces murder charges in 2010 Wicomico County shooting

Maryland State Police announced an arrest Monday in a Wicomico County homicide that's more than a decade old.

A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Ryan Joseph Ellis of Princess Anne on first- and second-degree murder charges in connection with a 2010 shooting in Hebron.

Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 27200 block of Ocean Gateway in Hebron at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2010, according to police.

Preston Morehouse, shown here with his dog, was shot and killed at a home in Hebron on Jan. 17, 2010.

The victim, 20-year-old Preston Hylan Morehouse of Melbourne, Florida, was found shot just inside the front door. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Ellis as a suspect, and he was arrested Monday morning after a grand jury handed down the indictment.

Police said Ellis was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

