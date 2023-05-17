Cold case: Crime Stoppers seek information on man found shot in Washington County tavern

State police are looking for information to help them solve a cold case in Washington County.

State police in Waynesburg responded to a homicide investigation on May 15, 1976, at Wapinski’s Tavern in East Bethlehem Township.

Owner John Joseph Wapinski, 80, was found inside the women’s restroom, having been struck in the head, then shot in the head once with a .22 caliber gun.

He died the next day in Presbyterian Hospital.

Investigators believe the motive was robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Waynesburg Station at 724-627-6151 and speak to Trooper Bell or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

