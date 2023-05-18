Cold Case: Crime Stoppers seek information on Washington County murder

Crime Stoppers are looking for information on a cold case murder out of Washington County.

State police in Washington launched a homicide investigation in May 1977 in South Strabane Township.

Brenda Ritter, 17, left her boyfriend’s home on May 18, 1977, in a bad storm. Her vehicle was found abandoned a few miles away the following day.

Searchers in a state police helicopter spotted her remains on a hillside off rural Roupe Road, less than a mile from her car. Her clothes were found within about 50 feet of her body.

Ritter had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-223-5200 and speak to Trooper Harding or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.

