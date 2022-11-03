Cold case DNA match was too late for attempted murder conviction, Ohio Supreme Court rules

After major advances in DNA testing and the use of genealogy databases to crack cold cases, Ralph Bortree was convicted of attempted aggravated murder more than two decades after a 1993 attack. The Ohio Supreme Court vacated Bortree's conviction, saying the statute of limitations on attempted aggravated murder is six years.

Ralph Bortree's conviction 26 years after he slashed a woman's neck and left her for dead must be thrown out, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in a 7-0 decision.

In 2019, genetic sleuthing and genealogy databases were used to identify Bortree in the 1993 Logan County attack. Because the woman survived, Bortree was prosecuted for attempted aggravated murder. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison − the maximum.

Ralph E. Bortree

DNA and statute of limitations:DNA sleuthing connects man to attack 26 years later. Is it too late under Ohio law?

Bortree argued that it was too late to charge him because the statute of limitations for attempted aggravated murder is six years. There is no statute of limitations for aggravated murder.

Justice Michael P. Donnelly, writing the majority opinion, called it a grave injustice. "However, we have no authority to rewrite the statute."

The Ohio Supreme Court decision overturns a ruling by the Third District Court of Appeals.

Ralph Bortree: How DNA linked him to attack on woman

A 19-year-old woman identified as A.C. was driving along a rural highway when she was forced off the road by an armed man. He ordered her into his pickup truck, drove her to a secluded area and forced her to have oral sex.

Then, he drove her to a second wooded area where he slit her throat with a knife. She played dead until he left and then ran to a nearby home for help.

Investigators at the time were unable to develop a suspect profile from semen collected from A.C.

Eleven years later – after major advances in DNA testing, the Logan County Sheriff's Office asked the state Bureau of Investigation for more testing.

BCI didn't get any hits on male suspects but it did find that the same person who attacked A.C. likely also assaulted another woman identified as S.L. in a 1992 case handled by the Sidney Police Department.

Logan County hired Texas-based AdvanceDNA, which specializes in forensic genealogy in violent crimes and missing person cases. DNA samples from crime scenes are checked against DNA profiles posted on popular genealogy websites. The idea is to find suspects by looking through their family trees.

Story continues

High profile case: DNA from tissue in trash led to arrest of Golden State Killer suspect, records show

Within 24 hours of receiving samples in the A.C. and S.L. cases, the company made connections to four brothers in Logan County, including Bortree.

Deputies staked out Bortree at his workplace and grabbed cigarette butts from a receptacle he used. His DNA on the butts matched that of the DNA found on A.C.’s clothes.

He wasn't charged in the S.L. case. The statute of limitations on rape had run out.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cold case DNA match too late for conviction, Ohio Supreme Court rules