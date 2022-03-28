Cold case: What happened to Janis Taylor, reported missing in 1968?

A cold case dating back to the late 1960′s in New Hampshire is back in the spotlight.

It involves 15-year-old Janis Taylor, of Concord, NH, who was reported missing in 1968.

“Ms. Taylor’s disappearance is considered suspicious, and the Cold Case Unit is asking the public for assistance in the investigation,” according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office. “Police are looking for anyone who had contact with Ms. Taylor between December 1967 and the time of her disappearance or anytime thereafter.”

Taylor was a sophomore attending Concord High School in the Fall/Winter of 1967-68.

“At the time of her disappearance, Ms. Taylor had been living in Concord, NH at various addresses, including 176 N. State Street, 89 School Street and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street,” according to the statement from the attorney general’s office.

Investigators say Taylor grew up in Warner, NH with her 8 siblings.

She was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

“She enjoyed 4H activities and riding horses. Additionally, Ms. Taylor was associated with people who worked at Rumford Press in Concord,” according to the attorney general’s office.

Prior to attending Concord High School, she was enrolled in Manchester Central High School.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Paul Shaughnessy at the Concord Police Department (603-230-4934) or PShaughnessy@Concordpolice.com or the Concord Police Department Crimeline at (603) 226-3100 or Sergeant Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit (603-223-3648).

