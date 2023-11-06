Cold Case Investigation: Who killed Jason Lewis?

It’s a case that should have been solved shortly after it happened in Feb. of 2020, but more than three years later, Jason Lewis’ murder remains unsolved.

It happened outside a crowded after-hours club in Braddock. There were plenty of witnesses.

Police believe they know who pulled the trigger. Yet, today more than three years later, the case remains unsolved.

The family is frustrated and so are police.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle visited the scene of the crime with the lead investigator and the victim’s father, who has made it his mission to catch the killer.

