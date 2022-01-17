Cold-case investigation leads to surprise suspect in Anne Frank's betrayal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect in the death of the famous diarist, who was discovered in her canal side hideout and died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.

A relatively unknown figure, Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, has been named as a suspect by a team that included retired U.S. FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and around 20 historians, criminologists and data specialists. Some other experts emphasised that the evidence was not conclusive.

The Nazis discovered Anne and seven other Jews after they had hid for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam on Aug. 4, 1944. All were deported and Anne died in the Bergen Belsen camp at age 15.

The researchers concluded it was "very likely" Van den Bergh betrayed the Franks' hiding place up in order to save his own family, research team member Pieter van Twisk told the daily NRC newspaper on Monday.

The team concluded that Van den Bergh, who died in 1950, had access to information about the hiding place because he was a member of Amsterdam's wartime Jewish Council.

While historian Erik Somers of the Dutch NIOD institute for war, holocaust and genocide studies, praised the extensive and multidisciplinary approach of the investigation, he was sceptical of its conclusion.

The research and the eventual pointing to Van den Bergh as a suspect is based on an anonymous note identifying him, and assumptions about wartime Amsterdam Jewish institutions that are not supported by other historical research, he told Reuters.

"They seem to work from the point of view that he was guilty and found a motive to fit that," Somers said.

According to Somers there are many other possible reasons Van den Bergh was never deported as "he was a very influential man".

Miep Gies, one of the family’s helpers, kept Anne’s diary safe until Anne's father Otto, the only one to survive the war, published it in 1947. It has since been translated into 60 languages and captured the imagination of millions of readers worldwide.

The Anne Frank House, which was not involved in the cold case investigation but shared information from its archives to assist, said it was impressed by the team's work.

Anne Frank House director Ronald Leopold said the research had "generated important new information and a fascinating hypothesis that merits further research".

The attempt to identify the betrayer was not intended to lead to any prosecution, but to shed light on one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in the Netherlands of World War Two.

Using modern research techniques, a master database was compiled with lists of Nazi collaborators, informants, historic documents, police records and prior research to uncover new leads.

Dozens of scenarios and locations of suspects were visualised on a map to identify a betrayer, based on knowledge of the hiding place, motive and opportunity.

The findings of the new research will be published in a book by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan, "The Betrayal of Anne Frank", which will be released on Tuesday.

Dozens of suspects had been named in past decades. The Anne Frank House itself concluded in its own most recent investigation in 2016 that it is possible the discovery of the Secret Annex was a chance occurrence.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Stephanie van den Berg, Toby Sterling; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Law enforcement investigating online threats to Shasta County officials

    The statement did not identify which county officials received the threats.

  • Improve clean water enforcement

    State of Florida could do better job in toughen enforcement of clean water laws

  • BOJ’s Future Path Could Start to Emerge During Kuroda’s Last Lap

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Governor Haruhiko Kuroda starts his last full year at the helm of Bank

  • Indian Gaming Firm nCore Games Raises $10M for Web 3 Offerings: Report

    Indian gaming firm nCore has raised $10 million in a new funding round led by Animoca Brands and Galaxy Interactive and including participation from Polygon.

  • Japan machinery orders rise more than expected, govt welcomes pick-up signs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core machinery orders rose for a second straight month in November, government data showed on Monday, a sign that corporate appetite for capital spending remained resilient despite pressure from soaring raw material prices. The gain in core orders, a key indicator of capital expenditure, could be a relief to policymakers hoping for corporate investment to trigger a private demand-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 3.4% in November from October, rising for the second straight month, the Cabinet Office data showed.

  • Singapore cbank issues guidelines to discourage crypto trading by public

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued guidelines that limit cryptocurrency trading service providers from promoting their services to the general public, as part of a bid to shield retail investors from potential risks. Singapore is a popular location for cryptocurrency companies due to a comparatively clear regulatory and operating environment and is among the forerunners globally in developing a formal licensing framework. But the city-state's authorities have repeatedly warned that trading in digital payment tokens (DPT), or cryptocurrency, is highly risky and not suitable for the general public, as they are subject to sharp speculative swings.

  • The state of DeFi industry and its crime-laden airdrop culture

    Although cryptocurrency exchange and trading have been around for a long time, the term DeFi or decentralised finance was only coined in August 2018.

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Isn’t the Only Black Baptist Hero Being Honored Today

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty; National Archives of MalawiAs Americans observe the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., many Africans will be observing the legacy of their own Baptist crusader for racial justice, the Rev. John Chilembwe.King and Chilembwe both led institutions influenced by the National Baptist Convention, a 19th-century network of African American churches with a missionary zeal.The poignant history of MLK’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We S

  • Singapore Looks to Curb Crypto Ads

    The country's central bank issued guidelines to limit crypto ads in public spaces and media.

  • 3 Trending (Twitter) Altcoins You Probably Never Heard of

    The crypto market is rallying but Metis Token, SpookySwap and Marlin are some of the lesser-known altcoins that are currently trending on Twitter.

  • Tonga volcano: British woman among those missing

    A British woman is among those missing after the Pacific Island of Tonga was virtually cut off from the rest of the world because of a massive volcanic eruption.

  • Gold Edges Higher as Policy Outlook Weighed Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.F

  • Explainer-Scientists struggle to monitor Tonga volcano after massive eruption

    Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend, after the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kms (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand. "The concern at the moment is how little information we have and that's scary," said Janine Krippner, a New Zealand-based volcanologist with the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program.

  • Ghanaian fintech Float raises $17M seed to power cash flow for commerce in Africa

    Cash flow is a major pain point for small businesses in Africa. Long payment cycles, which can take 30-90 days after services or products have been rendered, and little or no capital, of which research says 85% of African small and medium businesses are subject to, are the main culprits of cash flow issues. The fintech which provides credit lines for businesses has raised $17 million, funding that it will be using to bolster its offerings and expand geographically.

  • Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

    Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad, died Sunday. McGee died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, said his son, Ron McGee. After the U.S. entry into World War II, McGee left the University of Illinois to join an experimental program for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit African Americans.

  • USA Bobsled reveals 12-person team for Beijing Olympics

    Elana Meyers Taylor is a U.S. Olympian for the fourth time. Kaillie Humphries is headed to her fourth Olympics as well, her first as an American. A 12-person Olympic bobsled team was unveiled Monday, a list that includes nine sliders who weren’t part of the U.S. roster at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

  • What Happened to All Those Racist Statues We Took Down?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the wake of the Unite the Right rally in 2017—and even more so during the George Floyd protests of 2020—hundreds of Confederate monuments across the country were toppled, removed, or added to the agendas of countless city council meetings. Of course, thousands more remain, spread far and wide below the Mason Dixon line as well as stretching up through the North and as far west as Alaska. But for the cities that did remove these racist

  • Today in History for January 17th

    Highlights of Today in History: Benjamin Franklin born; Soviet and Polish forces liberate Warsaw; Eisenhower farewell address; Japan earthquake; Al Capone is born;Muhammad Ali born.

  • Georgia's oldest city, Savannah, introduces its first Martin Luther King Jr. monument

    Savannah celebrated the late Martin Luther King Jr's 93rd birthday by introducing its first monument dedicated to the civil rights leader.