Cold case investigators ask for help to identify victim of homicide near Beaumont 26 years ago

The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team is asking for the public's help to identify a woman whose body was found 26 years ago in the Beaumont area.

The body was found on Jan. 27, 1996, around trash piled near Highway 60 about a mile and a half east of Gilman Springs Road.

Homicide investigators who responded to the scene 26 years ago believe the victim was murdered hours earlier at the same location.

Riverside County cold case investigators hope the public can help identify a woman believed to be the victim of a homicide near Beaumont, Calif., on Jan. 27, 1996. Investigators ask anyone who may have information to call (951) 955-2777.

Investigators believe the woman was Latina, possibly 30-45 years old, about 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Based on a surgical scar believed to be from a cesarean, investigators suspect the victim could have at least one child who they say "may still be seeking answers about their mother."

Cold case investigators on Thursday released images of jewelry worn by the victim in hopes that the pieces can help identify the woman.

Riverside County cold case investigators hope these pieces of jewelry can help identify a woman believed to be the victim of a homicide in Beaumont, Calif., on Jan. 27, 1996. Investigators ask anyone who may have information to call (951) 955-2777.

A video produced by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office about the case and the jewelry can be seen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7JwWyPQcl8.

Cold case investigators ask that anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the woman call (951) 955-2777 or use the Riverside County Sheriff's Department website homicide tip form: www.riversidesheriff.org/528/Contact-Us.

The Regional Cold Case Homicide Team is comprised of members of the district attorney's office, the sheriff-coroner department, the FBI and the Riverside Police Department. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25 authorized District Attorney Mike Hestrin to accept a $535,000 federal grant intended to aid in solving or prosecuting cold case violent crimes relying on forensic evidence.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

