COLD CASE: Do you know anything about Dayton homicide?

May 5—The Dayton Police Department is hoping to shed light on a cold case shooting death of a 48-year-old man that happened 10 years ago this month.

Michael A. Mills was shot during the early morning hours of May 12, 2012, near the bus stop in the 100 block of Victor Avenue.

Witnesses observed several males with Mills at the bus stop just before the shooting.

Police at the time said it was believed the deadly shooting was a robbery gone awry.

Detectives are looking for anyone who might have information.

Call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).