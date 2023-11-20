COLD CASE: Man pleads guilty to 1984 double murder

A man pleaded guilty last week to a cold-case double murder that happened in 1984 in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Charlotte.

DNA evidence used to make arrest in 1984 killings of mom, son, CMPD says

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who investigated the crime 39 years ago at the Somerset Apartments said the place was ransacked and there were signs of a struggle.

Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick, were brutally beaten and strangled to death in an apartment off Ventura Way Drive.

Officers made a break in the case in February when they arrested 60-year-old James Thomas Pratt and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, CMPD Capt. McNelly announced James Thomas Pratt, 60, had been arrested in the killings of Sarah Mobley Hall and Derrick Dion Mobley. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, McNelly said.

CMPD cold case Detective Matt Hefner said it marked the end of nearly four decades of never giving up.

“When you get a plea like this, it’s rewarding,” Hefner said. “It makes you smile. It makes you remember why you’re doing it.”

A DNA sample from Mobley’s pillow was eventually tested but there was never a hit until 2023.

The DNA was sent to a state lab where it was run through a new database to see if there was a biological match to possibly a relative of a potential suspect. That was when they got a DNA hit.

The familial test led them to Pratt’s son.

“Ultimately, James Pratt’s son. We were contacting him, contacting his mother to find out who his father was,” Hefner said.

Pratt was arrested for the murders and admitted that he did it in an interview with police.

Mobley’s sister wrote in a letter to the judge that Pratt “should spend the rest of his life in prison as he has had 40 years to live his life freely while my family and I have been without our loved ones wondering if anyone would ever be brought to justice.”

Pratt was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

CMPD will continue using the new way of testing DNA with the help of a new grant.

The police department hopes it will help close nearly 700 open homicide cases in which DNA was left behind.

