Cold case: The murder of 7 people in a Las Cruces Bowling alley remains unsolved 34 years on

After 34 years, the death of four children and three adults at a Las Cruces bowling alley remains unsolved.

Saturday, Feb. 10 is the anniversary of the deaths, when two men shot and killed seven people, robbed the bowling alley safe of an estimated $5,000 and set fire to the building.

The identity of the two suspects remains unknown, even as the events of that day at 1201 E. Amador Ave. have been the subject of a documentary movie, a true crime podcast and dozens of news reports.

Here's what is known about the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre

Feb. 10, 1990: A 911 call initiated from Las Cruces Bowl, located at 1201 E. Amador Avenue, indicated that a young girl and several other people had been shot. Law enforcement would later describe the shootings as "execution-style." The public would be informed that Las Cruces Bowl had also been robbed and set on fire.

The victims: Those killed at the bowling alley on Feb. 10, 1990 were Steven Teran, 26, who worked there; his 2-year-old daughter, Valerie Teran; 6-year-old Paula Holguin, Teran's stepdaughter; and Amy Houser, 13. Three others were critically wounded, including Stephanie Senac, the bowling alley's manager, then 34; Ida Holguin, a 33-year-old cook at the bowling alley — and not related to Paula Holguin; and 13-year-old Melissia Repass, Senac's daughter. Stephanie Senac died Aug. 13, 1999 of complications from her injuries.

The following is an audio copy of the 911 call made that day. It may be disturbing for some readers to listen to.

The suspects: Composite sketches of the two men believed to have committed the crime were released in 1990 and again in 2005 to show aged versions of the men. Investigators believe the suspects are Hispanic with dark complexions. Both suspects spoke fluent English. Today, the older suspect would be in his late 60s or early 70s. The younger suspect would be in his late 50s or in his early 60s.

Clues and information: For the 32-year anniversary of the case, Las Cruces Crime Stoppers announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps identify the men responsible for the mass shooting. Filmmaker Charlie Minn offered $7,000 to bring the reward to $32,000. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided online at NMCrimeStoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Today: A bowling alley continued to be housed inside the Las Cruces Bowl building until June 2018 when the owners of 10 Pin Alley shut the doors. In November 2021, area businessman Kevin McGrath announced he purchased the property and planned to open a family entertainment center in 2022.

