Cold case murder in Red Bank: Police still hunting for clues in 2012 slaying

RED BANK — It was nine years ago that Shapell A. Kendrick visited the township from Camden to visit family. He did not live to tell about it.

Borough and county investigators are still looking for leads in his unsolved shooting death — nine years ago Sunday.

Kendrick, 32 at the time, was found shot on the morning of Nov. 14, 2012, at a home on West Sunset Avenue near a borough recycling center at the edge of the borough and a fork of the Navesink River.

Borough police had gone to the home "for a report that someone had been killed," according to a statement on the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office's website. Officers found Kendrick "suffering from several gunshot wounds. Mr. Kendrick died as a result of those wounds."

Authorities are still looking for clues in the 2012 homicide of Shapell A. Kendrick in Red Bank.

Police said at the time that Kendrick lived in Camden, although public records show he had also lived in Monmouth County previously. Police said he had come to Red Bank to visit relatives.

Nobody returned messages at numbers registered to Kendrick's mother or sister.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said there had not been any updates in the case.

More: Meet the NJSP detectives who investigate cold cases

Kendrick was also known as "Muh," according to authorities, and a condolence note left on an obituary referred to him as "Pell." He was born in Florida, according to his obituary. It is unclear when he came to New Jersey.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or borough police at 732-530-2700.

More: DNA solves 1991 Asbury Park cold case murder

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also contact the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-671-4400 or texting "MONMOUTH" plus a tip to 274637. The Crime Stoppers also accept tips through their website. They will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of criminals or fugitives.

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press. You can reach him at 732-547-1365 or agecan@gannettnj.com, or follow him on Twitter @GeeksterTweets.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ cold case: Can you help solve 2012 Red Bank homicide?