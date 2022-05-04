Cold case murder solved after more than 3 decades

Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
·2 min read

A family finally has justice after more than 30 years in a cold case murder.

Florida prisoner Terry Mack has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1990 killing of Essie Camps.

Mack, 57, is already serving a life sentence after confessing and being convicted of the murder of Jeffrey Jones in 1991.

On Feb. 28, 1990, Essie Camps, 84, was found dead inside his Gainesville home by a relative. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Camps' murder was classified as a cold case homicide until 2019 when an inmate at the Liberty Correctional Institution in Bristol, Connecticut — where Mack previously served time — told the assistant warden that he had information regarding the incident.

In an interview with Gainesville police and state attorney investigators, Mack confessed that he fatally stabbed Camps while he was seated in his reclining chair, according to a sworn complaint.

Mack knew Camps and his family well and visited the victim in his home often, according to the affidavit.

On the day of the murder, Mack told police that he went to Camps’ house twice that day. The first time was to borrow money for drugs, which Mack says Camps willingly gave.

Mack initially fled the scene on a bicycle but later returned and mingled with family members who found Camps on the floor.

Thinking Camps had suffered a heart attack, family members rushed to the home, according to a WUFT report, and soon discovered stab wounds.

Mack told investigators that he was high on crack and alcohol and eventually stabbed Camps to death upon returning to the home. He said he didn’t intend to kill or rob Camps when he returned to the house.

The Sun previously reported a similar manner of death — multiple stabs to the chest — in each of the Jones and Camps cases, which led police to suspect Mack in Camps' murder initially.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Prisoner Terry Mack confesses to 1990 murder of Gainesville man

