Cold-case murder suspect to remain hospitalized indefinitely

Aug. 23—BOWLING GREEN — A Wood County Common Pleas Court judge ruled Monday that a former truck driver will remain hospitalized after he was found incompetent to stand trial in charges for a 1996 Lake Township murder.

Samuel W. Legg III, 52, who remains in custody at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus, was deemed not competent to stand trial and that he does not understand the nature of the proceedings against him and he is not capable of assisting in his defense for two charges of aggravated murder and one count each of murder, rape, and kidnapping, Judge Matthew Reger wrote in a journal entry filed on Monday.

The judge made his ruling to retain jurisdiction over Mr. Legg after hearing testimony last week from a crime analyst at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a senior investigator at the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Judge Reger determined the state provided convincing evidence that Mr. Legg committed the offenses and that he is a mentally ill person subject to court-ordered hospitalization, court records show.

Now, he could face up to life at the psychiatric hospital for the death of Victoria J. Collins, a 27-year-old exotic dancer, whose body was found nude and frozen behind the Union 76 Truck Stop in Lake Township on Dec. 20, 1996. The state-run facility will submit reports about Mr. Legg's status every two years.

"In 1996, they determined she had been out with some friends, partying in the Cleveland, Ohio area," said Wood County Prosecutor's Office senior investigator Douglas Kinder testified last week. "There was an argument that ensued with the people who were giving her a ride home. They let her out around I-90 and an interchange ... 36th Street in Cleveland. That was the last time she was seen alive."

Ms. Collins had no reason to be in Wood County, Mr. Kinder said from the stand on Wednesday. Mr. Legg worked as a long-haul truck driver who traveled across the state.

Story continues

Familial DNA testing led investigators to connect Mr. Legg with the deaths of three women and the suspected sexual assault of a teenager.

During an interview with investigators in December, 2019, Mr. Legg admitted to killing Ms. Collins along with two other women, Sharon Kedzierski, 43, who was found dead at a truck stop near Youngstown in 1992, and Julia Konkol, whose body was found at an abandoned truck stop in 1997 in Lake County, Illinois.

Mr. Legg claimed the women stole money from him and he strangled them in his tractor-trailer before pushing them out of the vehicle, Mr. Kinder testified. Investigators showed Mr. Legg a photo of Ms. Collins' body from the Wood County crime scene.

"At that moment, when he saw that photo, Mr. Legg uttered, 'Looked like she'd been choked,'" Mr. Kinder said, noting the photo didn't show any indication that she had been strangled.

Mr. Legg was extradited last year from Arizona to face charges in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Medina County from 1997. A judge previously ordered him to undergo psychological treatments after he was ruled not competent to stand trial, Judge Reger noted. The courts had one year to restore Mr. Legg to competency.

Mr. Leggs' defense attorney, Merle Dech, noted there was no way to determine when the DNA may have been placed on the victims and her death was initially ruled undetermined. It was later changed to cardiac arrest.