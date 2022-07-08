Cold-case murderer will spend 40 years in prison

Jul. 8—The first person ever convicted by a New Hampshire jury for a cold-case murder will spend the next 40 years in New Hampshire state prison, according to the lead prosecutor in the case.

Concord resident Richard Ellison, 49, received the minimum 40-year sentence Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court. In April, a jury found him guilty of the 2005 murder of Robert McMillan, an elderly, disabled man who burned to death in a house fire set by Ellison.

"We're very pleased that the Cold Case Unit has successfully prosecuted a homicide and that the court established an appropriate sentence despite the passage of time," said Susan Morrell, the chief of the unit and the prosecutor in the case.

Morrell said that the motive appeared to be anger. Ellison was mad that Steven Carter, who lived in a duplex beside McMillan, had kicked him out of the duplex.

"It was a very trivial motive to set a house on fire," she said. Ellison's defense attorneys had requested a minimum sentence of 20 years incarceration.

The verdict and sentence were a long time coming. Authorities charged Ellison, an area roofer, with the murder in October 2018.

Last September, Judge John Kissinger declared a mistrial after a juror's mother died during deliberations. The jury was down to a bare 12 and had already said it was deadlocked.

Both trials lasted roughly six weeks and involved more than 40 separate witnesses. A key witness — Carter's girlfriend, Robin Theriault — died before the second trial started, apparently of COVID-19, Morrell said.

Her prior testimony was played for the second Ellison jury.

The jury cleared Ellison of first-degree murder but convicted him of second-degree murder.

His criminal record includes 38 prior convictions, and on Thursday jailers found him in possession of a hand-made weapon.

Morrell said only one other cold-case charge went to trial, which also involved arson. In 2014, a Cheshire County jury deadlocked on charges involving the arson-related deaths of four people in a Keene apartment building.

Prosecutors later decided to not retry David McLeod in that case.

Morrell said all the other cold-case prosecutions involved negotiated pleas.