Cold-case North Palm Beach murder trial may hinge on DNA from beer can, actions of a psychic

WEST PALM BEACH — Frustrated by a lack of leads in their investigation into the 1990 murder of Leo Beauregard, North Palm Beach detectives employed various methods to solve the crime, including seeking assistance from a psychic.

But it was recent advances in DNA technology that led law enforcement to Mark Steven Gribbin, the man accused of killing Beauregard, Assistant State Attorney Aleathea McRoberts told a jury during opening statements at Gribbin’s murder trial Tuesday.

Gribbin, 58, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 29, 1990, stabbing death of Beauregard inside Beauregard's apartment on Paradise Harbor Boulevard, off U.S. 1 just north of Northlake Boulevard. Beauregard, who was 68, died from a stab wound to his neck.

Prosecutors build case on DNA placing accused man at scene

Investigators said DNA from a Busch beer can recovered from the murder scene linked Gribbin to the cold-case slaying.

In 2019, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office DNA lab was able to get a match from the lip of the can. Gribbin was living at the time in Ohio, where local investigators traveled to question him.

“It was this defendant’s DNA … on the can,” McRoberts told the jury Tuesday. “This defendant and no one else brutally killed Mr. Beauregard and took his money and his personal effects."

In her opening remarks, Assistant Public Defender Courtney Wilson disputed the validity of the state's evidence, arguing that North Palm Beach police investigators were unfamiliar with DNA technology at the time.

“In 1990, when these detectives are collecting and processing the scene, they don’t know anything about DNA,” Wilson said. “They didn’t know then what we know now.”

Prosecutors said the beer can, a partially filled tumbler cup, a glass ornament and a lamp were found on a glass end table near Beauregard's body, with all but the beer can covered in blood spatter.

McRoberts told the jury that Gribbin cleaned up at the murder scene and left water running in a sink. At the time of the murder, police said several items were missing, including Beauregard's wallet, a bracelet and a ring.

Defense says use of psychic violated chain of evidence

Prosecutors began presenting the case to the jury with retired North Palm Beach officers involved in the initial investigation.

Gordon Lerner, a retired North Palm Beach police sergeant, recalled being one of the first officers on scene that day.

“The first thing you saw was there a wingback chair facing the sliding glass doors," Lerner recalled. "I saw the top of a head."

Beauregard was found slumped back and covered in blood on his pale-green chair in the living room.

Wilson argued that investigators failed to maintain a proper chain of evidence when they sent the Busch beer can and a blood-stained towel recovered from Beauregard's apartment to a psychic in 1992 for a reading.

She showed the jury a video recording of Noreen Reiner — a self-described "psychic detective" and the author of two books – handling the beer the can and towel for a segment recorded for the television program "48 Hours."

In a motion previously filed with the court, Wilson wrote that there was no record of how the evidence was returned to North Palm Beach police between the time of the psychic's reading and 2010, when the beer can and other evidence were first processed for DNA.

"What you won’t hear is how Mr. Gribbin’s DNA got on the beer can and when it got on the beer can,” Wilson told the jury. “You won’t hear any evidence of how Mr. Gribbin killed Mr. Beauregard.”

Ralph Pauldine, a retired North Palm Beach detective sergeant, said the decision to share evidence with the psychic was made after consulting with supervisors and the victim's family.

Pauldine said he first met Reiner while attending a conference on cold cases.

Is personal connection enough for jury to convict?

McRoberts drew a connection between between Gribbin and Beauregard, referencing a calendar and address book that were recovered from the murder scene. Detectives in the initial investigation noted that they found a calendar with the words "Mark('s) birthday" handwritten on June 26, the same date as Gribbin's birthday.

They also found a handwritten note with the address for a Michigan prison and Department of Corrections number later determined to be Gribbin's.

According to police records, Gribbin had been incarcerated in Michigan in early 1990. After being released, he had his parole transferred to West Palm Beach in early June of that year, living with his mother about 5 miles from Beauregard's home.

Wilson argued that the connection was not evidence of murder.

“While the evidence will show that they knew each other, it will not show that Mr. Gribbin killed Mr. Beauregard," she said.

The trial is expected to continue at least until Thursday.

