Cold Case: RaceTrac killing remains unsolved 20 years later

Nov. 21—The parents of an Athens man fatally shot at a Decatur gas station more than 20 years ago want to know who killed him, and police hope the public can provide leads on the cold case.

Josiah Game Mathews Jr., 29, had lived in Athens about six months, police said, when he was found gunned down at RaceTrac fuel store where he worked at 23233 Alabama 20 near the Interstate 65 overpass just past midnight on Oct. 10, 2001.

About a decade ago, the store closed. This past summer, the building was demolished.

Decatur police Violent Crime Unit Detective Sean Mukaddam sifted through nearly 1,000 pages of files about the case recently and said the police need the public's help to find the killer or killers. It appeared to be a random killing and robbery, police said. RaceTrac management told authorities at the time an undetermined amount of money was missing from two pried-open lock boxes.

From his Jacksonville, Florida, home, the victim's father, Josiah Mathews Sr., 71, said there was speculation that a serial killer in the state killed his son. "But I understand he never confessed," Mathews said.

Mukaddam said there was "some talk" that Donald Ray Wheat, who was given the death sentence for shooting and killing four people in a Blockbuster video store in Anniston in 2002, was responsible for Mathews' slaying.

"Previous investigators had a person of interest, Donald Ray Wheat, but at the time there was no direct evidence to link him to the murder of Mr. Mathews," Mukaddam said. "They attempted to get an interview with Mr. Wheat in the 2002 time frame, but he was incarcerated at another facility in Alabama and he refused to provide any information about the incident here."

Wheat, 52, died in Holman Prison in Atmore in 2004 of natural causes, according to Department of Corrections records.

Mukaddam said a lack of evidence ruled out Wheat as a suspect and despite a $20,000 reward offered by RaceTrac corporate headquarters, leads grew cold.

Josiah's mom, Mary Mathews of Jacksonville, Florida, said the pain of her son's death "never goes away," and she sees the case as "unsolved."

She said Decatur police investigators in 2002 told her that Wheat was known to be in Gurley, east of Huntsville, "around the time of the killing."

"If Donald Wheat killed him, I can accept that," said the 67-year-old registered nurse/case manager. "If not, somebody who did it is still out there. ... But even if we can solve this puzzle, it won't change the fact that (Josiah) is still gone."

Clues scarce

Police do know the killing took place between 12:39 a.m. when the last cash register transaction was recorded and 1:13 a.m. when a patron purchasing gas called 911 after discovering Mathews' body.

"(The investigators) interviewed a lot of people and took fingerprints from the scene. They submitted a bunch of fingerprints. They collected a lot," Mukaddam said. "In a who-done-it murder investigation, you over-collect, over-process your scene. You're throwing out a cast net to locate evidence and a person of interest early in the investigation because you don't have a direction to go in the first couple of hours. That is what was done here. They didn't have a clear-cut direction to go."

He said store employees, vendors and management were interviewed and cigarette butts and trash in the trash cans were collected. There were tips of a white Mustang or white Cadillac leaving the station during the time of the crime, he said.

"That was from (a) passersby. That was it," Mukaddam said. "There is no indication that either one of those vehicles were even involved in this incident. ... (The officers) did an intensive investigation for what they had to go by. The biggest downfall they had is that they were limited by the technology they had at the time."

He said there were not smart phones in 2001 that data could be extracted from, and DNA collecting then was not as precise as it is today.

Authorities said the store lacked security cameras. Mary Mathews said Josiah was working the night shift because a coworker was on vacation.

She said the news of her son's death seemed unreal. "It was very strange. Nothing made sense," she said. "Two plus two didn't equal four anymore. I wanted to know why they shot him. I guess they didn't want any witnesses. Nothing made sense to me for a very long time. A piece of my heart is missing because he's gone."

The elder Josiah Mathews said his son "mentioned he was applying to work at (Redstone Arsenal). He loved outer space and space exploration as a kid."

No hints of motive

Police records indicate the victim had no "known enemies here or in Florida, was very intelligent and computer oriented, mild mannered. A very good worker and excelled at his job."

"He was well thought of by his coworkers and managers," the files read. "He was very diligent when it came to securing the doors. He would not allow coworkers or his girlfriend into the store after the store was locked. He had no known drug or alcohol problems."

RaceTrac's corporate officials in Atlanta did not respond to an email requesting comment and asking if the $20,000 is still offered in the case.

"Time has a way of kind of closing everything up. But no, there has been no closure," the elder Josiah Mathews said. "For me personally, it has been difficult. I grew up without a father and having a son taken away from me is difficult. His sister and brother were and still are devastated. We go to the cemetery to keep his gravesite clean. They will always miss their brother."

Josiah Mathews Jr. is buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. His online obituary has 108 entries, many from his father who posts birthday wishes to his son on Aug. 14 each year. Josiah, who was in the jazz choir in high school, would've turned 49 this year.

"Tips back then from the public were vetted, the best they could. Now the leads are cold, but it's been 20 years," Mukaddam said. "It's possible to close cold cases if more information comes up. There could be a witness to this that has been holding it in for 20 years and they may be ready to clear their conscience. We're hoping the community can give us a little direction, somebody to talk to and get the investigation going again."

Mukaddam said anyone with information on the case should contact him by calling 256-341-4617.

Decatur police also are working to close two other unsolved murders, Mukaddam said. They are Kendrick Deloney's death in 2004 and Ana Chavez's death in 2013.

Since 2017, Decatur police have worked 43 homicides. Arrests have been made in all of those cases, according to police.

