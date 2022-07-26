Cold case resolved as grandson charged in 34-year-old murder of Erie's Helen Vogt

The Erie police have made an arrest in one of the city's oldest cold cases — the murder of 76-year-old Helen Vogt, who was found stabbed more than 50 times inside her blood-spattered apartment in the 2800 block of Zimmerman Road on July 23, 1988.

Police charged Vogt's grandson, Jeremy C. Brock, 55, who had long been a suspect in the case. Erie police arrested him on Monday in Austin, Texas, Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said at a news conference at Erie City Hall on Tuesday.

Investigator used DNA evidence to link Brock to the killing. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and other offenses, according to arrest records.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Helen Vogt cold case: Grandson charged in 34-year-old Erie murder case