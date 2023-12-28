Cold case update: South Lake Tahoe woman reported missing in 1970 confirmed dead, officials say

A victim who was found dead in Placer County has been identified as a woman who was reported missing more than 50 years ago, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials said Donna Lass was reported missing in South Lake Tahoe back in 1970. Placer County Sheriff's Office later found an unidentified skull in 1986 and held on to it until there were more advancements in forensic technology.

View comments