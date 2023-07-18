‘Cold Case Spotlight;’ Police still hope to solve 11-year-old West Jacksonville murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hopes renewed attention to an 11-year-old murder might result in an eventual arrest.

On Wed., Jul. 18, 2012, police arrived to the area of 700 St. Clair St. in the Woodstock neighborhood relating to a call of an injured person. Once on scene, officers found George Montgomery Davis, 82, inside his home and lying on his living room floor. Police described him as “bleeding and incapacitated.”

Not long after police arrived, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department declared David dead inside his home.

During the investigation, JSO detectives learned that the victim and his son Quma Toler, 31, lived together. Toler told detectives that he had left the day before and was out all night. When he returned back home in the early morning of Jul. 18, he found his father “severely injured.”

Fast forward 11 years later and detectives have been unable to identify a potential suspect.

If anyone has information related to Davis’ death you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. You can also email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (star star 8477).

