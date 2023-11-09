Cold case: State police investigate murder of man found in Smith Township

State police in Washington County continue to investigate the homicide of Steven Coleman, whose body was found in Smith Township in 2009.

Coleman’s body was found in a secluded area off Log Cabin Road on Sept. 10, 2009. He was initially unidentified, with no leads and no suspects or witnesses.

On Nov. 9, 2010, the victim was identified as Coleman, a 24-year-old white man from Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-223-5200 and speak to Trooper Petrosky or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

