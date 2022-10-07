Cold case: State police offering $5K reward for info on woman who went missing 33 years ago

Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case involving a woman who went missing over 30 years ago in Westmoreland County.

Ada Jane Groomes was last seen on Oct. 7, 1988 at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She and her husband owned a school bus transportation company at the time of her disappearance.

Groomes was 54 years old when she went missing, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a peach-colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online HERE.

