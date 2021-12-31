'Cold case' thaws with murder charge

Dec. 30—HIGH POINT — Robert Steven Hilton died young, at 37, but the shot that killed him hit him when he was only 29.

And it wasn't until 12 years after Hilton's death that the man investigators say fired the shot was arrested.

Cedric Dwayne McManus, 39, of High Point was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, the High Point Police Department reported.

Hilton, then 29 and with an address on Cedar Square Road in Sophia, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sept. 17, 2001, during an argument in a taxi in the area of Amos Street and W. Wills Avenue, police said. He survived the shooting but died of complications of his injuries in September 2009.

Capt. Patrick O'Toole said he could not discuss details of the case except that police originally had no suspects in Hilton's shooting and death, but he didn't know whether that was because Hilton didn't know the name of the person who shot him or because he didn't cooperate with police to investigate the shooting.

The police report on the shooting indicates it was part of a robbery of $110. The report also said one gram of crack cocaine was seized.

The case recently was reopened as a "cold case investigation," and McManus became a suspect, O'Toole said.

McManus' arrest report said he was arrested about noon Wednesday at his home on Granby Street in High Point.

McManus was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.