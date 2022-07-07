Cold case: Trinity man dies after confessing to 1995 homicide

Jul. 7—A Trinity man who in November 2020 confessed to a 1995 homicide died before being arraigned for murder, according to a court document filed this week.

Johnny Dwight Whited, 55, was terminally ill when he confessed, according to Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam. Whited's lawyer, Griff Belser, said his client had lung cancer and he believes that was the cause of death. He died June 27, according an order filed Sunday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell dismissing the charge.

Whited called police Nov. 19, 2020, to confess he was responsible for the shooting death of Christopher Alvin Dailey, 26, of Huntsville. Dailey, whose body was found in the Lake Chula Vista area of Decatur on April 26, 1995, died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Whited was 28 at the time.

Belser on Wednesday said he had not met with his client recently but Whited said the shooting death was weighing on him.

"He told me it was just kind of on his conscience and that he was in poor health," Belser said.

Whited had been out of jail since Nov. 29, 2020, when he posted a $15,000 bond.

At the time of the confession Whited did not know the date or year of the shooting and police struggled to tie the statement to Dailey's death.

"Detectives met with Whited who reenacted the crime to detectives and provided corroborated information about the murder," Mukaddam said in an affidavit at the time charges were filed.

Mukaddam said then that Whited appeared remorseful and was eager to confess.

On April 26, 1995, Decatur police responded to George Russell Road, off Chapel Hill Road, after two teenagers located a deceased male. Decatur police said Dailey's body was discovered about 25 yards off George Russell Road alongside what used to be a logging road in the Lake Chula Vista area. Police said Dailey had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and then-Coroner Gene Shelton ruled his death a homicide.

Ninety minutes later, Dailey's vehicle, a 1983 tan Toyota Tercel, was located partially submerged in the Tennessee River near Independence Avenue in the Mallard Fox Industrial Park and Port, 4 miles from Dailey's body. The car had a rock tied to the accelerator, according to police.

At the time of the initial investigation, Decatur police Sgt. John Bradford called the case a "real whodunit" with no motive established and no suspects. No weapon was recovered. Despite revisiting the case several times over the quarter century after Dailey's death, police had identified no suspects.

The last time witnesses had seen Dailey alive was in Huntsville the day before his body was found. Dailey told an acquaintance he was meeting someone in Decatur but didn't say who he was meeting, authorities said at the time.

Whited was also facing a July 2020 indictment for possession of methamphetamine. The alleged offense occurred on Aug. 16, 2019, when police said crystal meth was found during a vehicle search.

