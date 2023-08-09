Cold cases solved with DNA: Columbus man, 68, sentenced for killing two women in 1990s

Robert N. Edwards, 68, of Columbus, appeared Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where he was sentenced to life in prison for the cold-case deaths of Alma Renee Lake and Michelle Dawson-Pass.

Thanks to DNA evidence, a Columbus man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of strangling two Columbus women to death in the 1990s and raping one of them.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Robert N. Edwards, 68, on Wednesday to life in prison with the opportunity for parole in 44 years, calling him a "woman's worst nightmare."

Since Edwards has been behind bars for about a year, he will become eligible for parole in 43 years, when he would be 111 years old.

"You preyed upon a very vulnerable population of women. You thought you could do whatever you wanted to them, including murdering them. … You thought you could get away with it," Munson said. "Justice comes a little bit late, but it has come for you."

A Franklin County jury convicted Edwards last month of killing Alma Renee Lake, 30, in 1991 and killing and raping Michelle Dawson-Pass, 36, in 1996. Edwards lived in Urbancrest at the time of Lake's death and Newark at the time of Dawson-Pass' death.

Both women worked at least sometimes as prostitutes on Columbus' East Side, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Their naked bodies were dumped in Urbancrest and Granville, respectively, near where Edwards lived in 1991 and 1996.

Alma Renee Lake was 30 when she died in June 1991.

The jury found Edwards guilty of the murder of Lake, aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dawson-Pass and the rape of Dawson-Pass. It found Edwards not guilty of aggravated murder in Lake’s death.

Edwards' DNA was left on both women's bodies. Prosecutors said Edwards also raped Lake, but there is a 30-year statute of limitations on bringing a rape charge.

Who left the DNA was not discovered until 2021, when the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation flagged a familial DNA match. Multiple of Edwards' sons went to prison and had their DNA collected. Then the Franklin County Sheriff's Office cold case unit got Edwards' DNA and it matched the DNA found on Lake and Dawson-Pass.

Edwards did not make a full statement at his sentencing hearing, saying only "I'll wait for my appeal."

Michelle Dawson-Pass' daughter Regina Dawson was 17 when her mother died in November 1996 and described her as a funny, God-fearing woman. This picture is from about a year before that.

Members of Lake's and Dawson-Pass' families, as well as members of the Franklin and Licking county sheriffs' offices and BCI packed the courtroom for the sentencing.

Lake's sister, Monretia Crawford, said during the hearing that no matter what lives the women lived, nobody had the right to kill them.

Carmen Skipper, who alleges Edwards sexually assaulted her in 1991, also outside the statute of limitations to bring a rape charge, thanked Edwards during the sentencing hearing for leaving her alive.

Sheila Turner, who was raised in the same household as Edwards, told The Dispatch after the sentencing that Edwards sexually abused her and her siblings for years as children. She said other crimes by Edwards could have happened states away, since Edwards worked as a long-haul truck driver for years.

Monretia Crawford, right, the sister of Alma Renee Lake, speaks during a sentencing hearing Wednesday for Robert Edwards, 68, of Columbus, whom a Franklin County jury convicted in July in the 1991 death of Lake. Crawford said that no matter what lives the women lived, nobody had the right to kill them.

Sgt. Mickey Casper, a former cold case detective with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, said after the sentencing that the office believes there are other victims out there.

"We can't rule it out," Casper said. "We would ask any other agency throughout Ohio to look at your old homicides. See if you have any evidence that can be submitted to BCI and submit your evidence to them so we can link up more cases and possibly give more families closure."

