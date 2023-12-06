Will it be cold for Christmas? National Weather Service, Farmers' Almanac post forecasts

Last year, Florida saw its coldest Christmas in over three decades.

An arctic blast slammed into the U.S. with dangerously cold temperatures and heavy snow, fatal car crashes, thousands of canceled flights and millions at risk for power outages. Temperatures dropped into the 20s Christmas morning across north and central Florida, putting it in the top five behind the Christmas of 1989 and the Christmas cold wave of 1983, which still holds the record for most of the country.

Can we expect the same this holiday? Almost certainly not, forecasters are saying. This year, we have El Niño.

"Weak, moderate, and strong El Niños all share similar features for the month of December," DTN meteorologist John Baranick wrote on a blog post earlier in November. "It is usually very warm for most of the U.S. outside of the Southwest where it is typically cooler, while precipitation increases are seen across the southern tier."

While it's too early for specifics, the National Weather Services' week 3-4 outlook suggests warmer-than-normal temperatures along the northwestern coast of the U.S. into the north-central areas, and normal temps from north-central to the East Coast, although NWS forecaster Johnna Infanti pointed out that the models for the month at this point varied wildly.

Will it rain on Christmas in Florida?

The last weeks of December may see some rain here and there, Infanti said, most likely around the southern parts of the country and especially around Florida, where El Niño may help drive more rain to the area.

Florida, along with parts of the Gulf Coast and the southeast parts of Georgia and the Carolinas has a 60-80% chance of above-normal precipitation, the NWS said.

AccuWeather's monthly forecasts as of this week predict a rainy Christmas Eve in the western Panhandle and southeast coast, and possible showers on Christmas Day across central Florida and in the southeast, subject to change as weather systems continue to develop.

Will it be hot or cold on Christmas in Florida?

The NWS' current long-range forecast calls for average December temperatures across the entire southern U.S., with a 50-55% chance of above-normal temperatures in the northern half and a 55-60% chance in the Great Lakes region and Pacific Northwest.

AccuWeather's monthly forecast predicts a Christmas Eve overnight temps in the high-40s-50s across most of the state, rising to the 70s for Christmas Day.

What does the Farmers' Almanac predict for Christmas weather in Florida?

The Farmers' Almanac forecasts plenty of snow and rain across most of the U.S. this upcoming winter.

According to the Farmer's Almanac's Chistmas predictions for Florida, "Some cold and wet precipitation may dampen this Christmas – but never our holiday spirit!"

Conditions for the Southeast Zone, including Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, are expected to be cool and rainy off and on, with a "slow xclearing" after Christmas.

The Almanac has predicted a return to cooler weather in its 2023-2024 winter forecast, with a greater chance of rain for the southeast.

"The Southeast and Florida will see a wetter-than-normal winter, with average winter temperatures overall, but a few frosts may send many shivers to snowbirds trying to avoid the cold and snow back home," the Farmers' Almanac predicted.

The Old Farmers' Almanac, a competitor, predicts rain and then sunny, cold days for Dec. 25-28.

Believe them or not? The Farmers' Almanac predicts normal temps and a wet winter for Florida. How accurate is it?

What did the Farmers' Almanac predict for Christmas weather around the country?

If you'll be traveling for the holidays, here's what you can expect to run into, according to the Farmers' Almanac:

Northeast & New England: New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. may see some precipitation leading up to the end of the month but should see "clear skies for holiday events."

Great Lakes, Ohio Valley & Midwest: Same for Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

North Central: Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana may see a white Christmas, the Almanac says. "Possible heavy snow in Colorado and over the Plains just in time to set the mood for the holiday."

South Central: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico can expect a "stormy Christmas" across New Mexico to Texas, with rain coming to the Gulf Coast.

Northwest: The forecast for Washington, Oregon, and Idaho is a somewhat mysterious "unsettled weather slowly improves for the Christmas holiday!"

Southwest: California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona may see heavy snow, but Arizona may clear up in time "for opening presents."

USA TODAY reporter Doyle Rice contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Christmas forecast for Florida: NWS, Farmers Almanac say cool and wet