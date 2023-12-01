Cold, damp day expected in Kansas City area as another round of light rain, snow possible

A cold and damp day is expected across the Kansas City area as another round of rain, maybe some snow, is likely to cut through the region Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

For the most part, rain ended in the Kansas City metro before the morning rush hour, however roads remained wet from the overnight storms.

Meanwhile, light to isolated pockets of moderate rain continue to fall across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, the weather service said. Although temperatures could cool enough to allow the rain to transition to freezing rain or snow, little to no accumulations of ice or snow is expected.

Another round of light precipitation is expected to develop early afternoon near Kansas City and St. Joseph, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Snow is likely for areas north of a line stretching from Kansas City to Kirksville. Areas south of that line will see rain.

With surface temperatures expected to remain above freezing, little to no accumulations are expected, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be near 40 degrees during the day in Kansas City, falling to the upper 20s overnight.

Foggy conditions are expected Saturday morning. Temperatures will rebound to the low 40s by afternoon.

Although most of Saturday should remain dry, another round of light rain is possible Saturday evening and night, the weather service said. There is a chance for some wet snow over northwest and northern Missouri. If snow develops, little to no accumulations are expected.

Partly sunny skies and normal temperatures are expected Sunday. Typically, temperatures are in the mid- to upper 40s this time of year in Kansas City.

