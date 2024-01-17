How cold did it actually get in Knoxville? Hint: It was warmer in Moscow and Reykjavik

All of East Tennessee remains under a deep freeze that will persist at least through Jan. 17.

How cold did it get? The National Weather Service's Morristown office said that Tuesday night did hit the zero degree mark. Wednesday night is predicted to be nearly as cold with a low of 6 degrees and a wind chill value of 2 below by Thursday morning.

Knoxville very rarely sees such extreme cold, although it is not unheard of. National Weather Service records show zero or below-zero temperatures recorded for 24 days during the month of January, although those dates go back as far as the 1890s.

But that's cold comfort to local residents currently battling the ice and snow, while climates usually known for their wintry conditions are enjoying much balmier temperatures.

Cities where it was warmer than Knoxville on Jan. 17?

Fairbanks, Alaska : 10 degrees

Reykjavík, Iceland : 19 degrees

Moscow, Russi a: 8 degrees

Oslo, Norway : 18 degrees

Nuuk, Greenland: 30 degrees

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How cold did it get in Knoxville? It was warmer in Oslo and Moscow