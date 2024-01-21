How cold did it get in Iowa on Saturday? Lows across the state were below zero.

It only got colder on Saturday. Temperatures across Iowa remained hit lows below zero from minus 4 in Decorah and Dubuque to minus 16 in Webster City and Storm Lake.

How cold did it get in Iowa on Saturday?

-4 Decorah.

-4 Dubuque.

-7 Muscatine.

-7 Davenport.

-7 Burlington.

-7 Keokuk.

-7 Fairfield.

-9 Albia.

-9 Allerton.

-9 Altoona.

-9 Ames.

-9 Ankeny.

-9 Chariton.

-9 Clive.

-9 Creston.

-9 Des Moines.

-9 Grinnell.

-9 Guthrie Center.

-9 Indianola.

-9 Johnston.

-9 Knoxville.

-9 Lamoni.

-9 Mount Ayr.

-9 Newton.

-9 Osceola.

-9 Pella.

-9 Perry.

-9 Waukee.

-10 Cedar Rapids.

-10 Grundy Center.

-10 Iowa City.

-10 Iowa Falls.

-10 Marshalltown.

-10 Toledo.

-10 Waterloo.

-11 Ottumwa.

-11 Centerville.

-12 Atlantic.

-12 Audubon.

-12 Council Bluffs.

-12 Denison.

-13 Forest City.

-13 Hampton.

-13 Mason City.

-14 Le Mars.

-14 Sioux City.

-16 Algona.

-16 Boone.

-16 Carroll.

-16 Clarion.

-16 Estherville.

-16 Fort Dodge.

-16 Pocahontas.

-16 Sac City.

-16 Storm Lake.

-16 Webster City.

What’s the forecast for Sunday?

The National Weather Service calls for a wintry mix of light freezing rain or sleet in the southern part of Iowa late Sunday night into Monday morning. “Only light accumulations are anticipated, but may still be sufficient for slick, icy roads and travel impacts,” the weather service reported.

Dangerous wind chills continue through the morning with a wind chill advisory in effect until 11 a.m. today.

Looking ahead to the work week, look for additional rain or snow late Monday into Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Find out how cold it got across Iowa on Saturday